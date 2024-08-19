Over 20 Artistes For Esther Smith Concert

Esther Smith

Some selected Ghanaian gospel artistes including ACP Kofi Sarpong, Minister OJ, Pastor Joe Beechem, and Lady Prempeh, will perform at the Kumasi edition of the gospel concert dubbed “Esther Smith Live In Concert” slated for Sunday, August 25, at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama.

Accra edition of the concert, the organisers disclosed, will also take place on August 30 at the Perez Dome.

The two concerts are being organised to celebrate Esther Smith’s brand and achievement in the gospel music industry.

It will bring together Christians, gospel music lovers and gospel artistes on one platform to celebrate Jesus Christ.

The two events will provide an avenue for music fans to meet and interact with their favourite gospel music stars and ministers of God.

It promises to be a grand celebration of music with top gospel stars joining Esther Smith on stage to thrill fans.

It is anticipated that the gospel performers, who are well-known for their inventiveness and consistent hit songs, will provide their best performances.

It promises to be exciting and full of worship as Esther Smith, the headline act, will be joined by gospel icons such as Diana Hammond, Becky Bonney, Noble Nketia, Morris Babyface, Joyce Blessings, Dorcas Appiah, Randy Agyemang, Minister Emens, Stella Precious, Mark Anim, Paa Sammy, and a host of others.

Gospel music lovers will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the acts billed to rock the stage.

Explaining the reason for taking such a long time to come up with such a concert, Esther Smith, who arrived in Ghana on August 12, 2024, said, “I think this is the appointed time by God and I want all my supporters to be there.”

By George Clifford Owusu