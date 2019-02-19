GTA To License All Tourist Sites

Akwasi Agyemang

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is to certify and license all tourist facilities in the country to ensure efficiency in the industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, said the move would improve standards of facilities and enhance clients’ experience.

He stated this in a speech read on his behalf at the 2018 Volta Regional Tourism Awards, held under the theme: ‘Celebrating Our Heritage’, at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho.

Mr. Agyemang said government’s tourism fund, which is supported by the World Bank, would be continuously invested in developing and improving quality of sites to meet international standards.

He revealed that visa acquisition is one area the GTA is working to improve upon, adding that it had engaged the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to reduce visa on arrival costs.

Mr. Agyemang said the Tourism Ministry is committed to establishing two hotel training institutes to cater for its service enhancement training component in an effort to realise the full economic potentials of a sector whose value chain can end the nation’s employment dilemma.

He called for support from all stakeholders and asked players in the sector to strive for excellence and promote Ghanaian culture through local products and cuisine.

Volta Regional Manager of GTA, Alexander Kwame Nketia, described the region as a multicultural society with natural setting and scenery that tourists are attracted to, and underscored the need to make good use of the potential.

He said the GTA was considering setting up a destination management team to collaborate with other stakeholders in developing the sector.

Mr. Nketia called on operators in the region to comply with regulatory requirements and contribute their levies promptly.

A total of 30 awards, including honorary ones, were presented to individuals, companies and facilities for their contributions to the sector.

The event was graced by a number of stakeholders and personalities, including Isaac Dogbey, Ghana’s Super Bantam Weight champion.