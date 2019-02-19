Music Stakeholders Mourn Willie Roi

The late Willie Roi

The burial ceremony of the late Willie Roi will take place on March 30, 2019, at the Coca-Cola Park, Tema Community 7, the family has announced.

Prior to the burial, there will be a wake-keeping ceremony on March 29 at the same venue.

The announcement was made at the one-week remembrance ceremony of the late music icon, which took place at his Community 7 residence in Tema last Sunday.

The occasion, which was attended by some stakeholders in the entertainment industry, attracted a large number of mourners who were consoled with some musical performance from some musicians.

Notable musicians present at the ceremony included Charles Amoah, Della Hayes, Kofi Kinaata, Bessa Simon, Daddie Opanka, D-Cryme, Osei Tutu, Ackablay, Atingo Zimba and a host of others.

In an interview, Daddy Bosco, project coordinator at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), said, “May the good Lord grant Willie Roi a safe haven and keep him in his bosom. Willie Roi will be sorely missed by his fans as well as music stakeholder.”

The late Willie Roi, born Kwasi Wilson, died in his apartment at Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Until his death, Willie Roi was the artiste manager and head of Zylofon Arts Club.

With a career of 40 years, Willie Roi, who was a singer, songwriter, sound engineer, producer and keyboardist, worked with celebrated artistes such as Daddy Lumba, Fela, Sunny Ade, Sonny Okosun, among others.