MTN Campaigns For Blood Donation

Nana Aba Anamoah interacting with a voluntary blood donor

As part of its vision of declaring 2019 as the year of the customer, MTN Ghana is leading a campaign to raise 3,500pints of blood for the National Blood Service, 37 Military Hospital and the Accra Regional Hospital.

At the just-ended National Chocolate Day, the network set up 19 ‘bleeding points’ nationwide to start the campaign dubbed ‘MTN Save A Life’ to recruit volunteers to donate blood.

Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng, who addressed the staff and donors at the MTN House in Accra recently, stated that they are determined to work towards achieving the mark.

According to him, the issue is about playing a noble role directed at saving lives of people; most of whom are their potential customers.

The National Blood Service has an estimated population base of 270,000 units of blood, but only 150,000 units are collected, leaving a deficit of 40 per cent, stressing that “it is for this that we must work hard as a team to close in the gap.”

Mr. Koranteng paid glowing tribute to previous donors who started with the campaign in 2011 and expressed his happiness with how MTN Ghana’s effort has yielded about 9,500 pints of blood till date.

He assured that MTN Ghana would not give up on its corporate service to save the precious lives of people, adding that more health-related projects would be introduced to improve healthcare delivery.

The blood recruitment officer at the National Blood Services, Joyce Oppong Adu, expressed their appreciation to MTN Ghana for sustaining the blood donation campaign for close to a decade now.

By Solomon OforiP