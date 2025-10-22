GTEC Releases List Of Unaccredited Tertiary Institutions

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released a list of 50 tertiary institutions considered unrecognised by the Commission.

According to GTEC, the United States has 24 institutions listed as unaccredited, which is the highest number. Ghana follows with five, and India with four unaccredited institutions.

Other countries with institutions on the list include Italy, Costa Rica, Germany, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, among others.

The unaccredited institutions include Universidad Azteca in Mexico, Indian School of Management and Studies in India, Breyer State Theology University in USA, Debest College of Science, Arts and Business in Ghana, Osiri University in USA, Atlantic International University in USA, Faith University Seminary in Ghana, Christian University College in Monrovia Liberia, Rhema Bible Training College in USA, Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica in Costa Rica, Selinus University of Sciences and Literature in Italy.

Others include Crown University International Chartered in USA, Monarch Business School in Switzerland, City University in Cambodia, Kesmond International University in USA, Washington University of Barbados in Barbados, London Academy of Technology and Management in UK, IICSE University in USA, Doxa Open University in Ghana, Brainae University in USA, University of Haana in Germany, Christian Leadership University in USA, International Institute of Church Management Inc in USA.

The rest are Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School in Ghana, Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary in USA, Tech Global University in Andorra, International Christian University in Nigeria, LIGS University, Hawaii in USA, Swiss Management Centre University in Switzerland, Quest International University in Ghana, Isles International University in Ireland, and Kingsnow University in USA.

Also, New Life Bible College and Seminary in USA, East Bridge University Paris in France, Taxila American University in Guyana, Vision International University in USA, Keisie International University in USA, Dublin Metropolitan University in UK/Cyprus, Logos University in USA, University of America in USA, Kazian School of Management in India, University of Northwest, Brooklyn in USA, Akamai University, Hawaii in USA, Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT) in India, American Bible University in USA, California Creek University in USA, Universidad Catolica De Murcia in Spain, Delta International University in USA, National Institute of Business Management (NIBM) in India, and Southern California International University in USA were listed as unaccredited institutions.

GTEC cautioned the public to verify the accreditation status of tertiary institutions before enrolling, stressing that qualifications obtained from unrecognised institutions would not be accepted for academic or professional purposes in Ghana.

By Florence Asamoah Adom