King Promise Hot Over ‘Lagos Is Bigger Than Ghana’ Comment

King Promise

Afrobeats star, King Promise, is under fire after a video surfaced showing him claiming that Lagos, Nigeria, is bigger than the entire country of Ghana.

In the viral video, filmed during a chat with Nigerian TikTok streamer, Peller, in Accra, King Promise compared the populations of the two locations while discussing streaming numbers — but his comments quickly sparked outrage.

“Nigeria is bigger than Ghana; come to think of it, the whole of Ghana is not bigger than Lagos. Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana. And it’s not even the capital of Nigeria. So if you are doing numbers-wise, it is not even fair; Ghana has 24 million people. Nigeria is about 300 million,” he said.

The statement drew swift backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians accusing the singer of spreading misinformation and downplaying his own country.

Comments poured in, with users writing, “Bro is still holding on to the social studies he was taught in 2013,” and “The ignorance on display is staggering.”

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana’s population stood at 30.83 million in the 2021 census and is projected to reach 33.7 million by 2025. In contrast, official figures from the Lagos State Government estimate the population of Lagos at over 22 million, though precise numbers remain uncertain.