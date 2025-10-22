Kantamanto’s Tazani Lane Destroyed By Fire

Several shops at Kantamanto Tazani Lane near Ecobank in Accra have been destroyed by fire.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call came in at about 1:31 a.m. yesterday, causing an immediate response from multiple fire stations across the capital.

The first fire appliance arrived at the scene 11 minutes after the call came in, thus 1:42 a.m., with fire fighting teams battling the blaze for more than three hours before bringing it under control.

An intensive firefighting operation by personnel of the GNFS brought the fire under control around 4:49 a.m.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer, the Director of Operations and the Greater Accra Regional Commander, were present at the scene to assess the extent of damage as well as coordinate ongoing response efforts.

So far, no injuries were reported, even though properties lost are expected to rise due to the commercial nature of the area.

The GNFS is expected to conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Kantamanto, a trading hub in Accra with many traders dealing in second-hand clothing, has witnessed several fire outbreaks. The last recorded fire outbreak was on January 2, 2025, which destroyed over 7,000 shops and affected 30,000 traders.