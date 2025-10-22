Yvonne Jegede Advises Regina Daniels

Yvonne Jegede and Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has advised her colleague, Regina Daniels, to walk away from her marriage if the allegations of domestic violence against her husband, Ned Nwoko, are true.

In a post on Instagram, Yvonne urged Regina to prioritise her safety and peace of mind, saying violence should never be tolerated in any relationship.

“Regina, you are still very young. If there’s violence in your marriage, please carry your bag. There is never sugarcoating for me as long as violence is involved — whether man or woman,” she wrote.

She encouraged Regina to take a bold stand and focus on her well-being and that of her sons, stressing that no marriage is worth enduring abuse for.

Her comment comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, following a series of social media posts and counterclaims from both parties over alleged abuse and misconduct.

The post has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising Yvonne Jegede for speaking up and others calling for calm until the truth is fully established.