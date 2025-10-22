Kwesi Ernest Blasts Akosua Serwaa’s Lawyer

Kwesi Ernest

Artiste manager, Kwesi Ernest, has slammed William Kusi, the lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, wife of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, for allegedly describing the musician’s longtime partner, Odo Broni, as a “slay queen.”

Speaking on Peace FM, Kwesi Ernest condemned the lawyer’s choice of words, calling it unprofessional and disrespectful. He questioned Mr. Kusi’s conduct, saying his remarks were unbecoming of a legally trained professional.

“The lawyer seems to be playing the role of both a lawyer and a judge. From how he speaks and carries himself, it’s as if he’s already passed judgment before the court even does,” Ernest said.

“You can’t go on public platforms and refer to someone as a slay queen — it doesn’t work like that as a lawyer. I don’t know where he gets his authority from,” he added.

Ernest further cautioned Kusi to be careful with his words, especially when speaking about matters involving the Lumba family, warning that public disrespect could worsen tensions surrounding the ongoing widowhood dispute.

He added that even if Akosua Serwaa eventually wins the legal battle, she would still need to cooperate with the Fosu family, who oversee the traditional widowhood rites.

“Even if he wins the case for Akosua Serwaa, she’ll still have to work directly with the Fosu family head to perform the widowhood rites. He needs to stay focused on the legal case instead of getting involved in matters outside his mandate,” Ernest cautioned.