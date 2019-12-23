GTF Gets New Scribe

Adnan Odartey Lamptey

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has elected Adnan Odartey Lamptey as its Secretary General in a General Assembly at Tema recently.

He replaces Charles Amofah of the National Sports Authority (NSA), who held the position by appointment from the NSA for over four years.

It was in response to a memorandum from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) reminding national sports associations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) long-standing requirement for all sports associations to elect their principal officers through congress.

Apart from the IOC Charter, the World Taekwondo (WT) Statutes and the GTF Constitution also require that all principal officers with voting rights are elected at congress.

A letter to this effect was submitted to the Director General of the NSA. The letter observed that the GTF will continue to forge close ties with the NSA to develop and promote taekwondo in Ghana and accept its ex-officio appointment on the GTF board.

Amid other challenges with the position, it was unanimously decided that it was time the GTF adhered to the IOC and WT requirement and chose its own Secretary General who will be directly accountable to the highest decision-making body.

Mr. Lamptey, an executive board member of the GTF, had been serving as the GTF Deputy Secretary General for three years before his election and also as the GTF Public Relations Officer from 2013 to 2018.

He is a master taekwondo instructor with a fifth degree black belt. He is a faculty member of the University of Professional Studies (UPS), Accra, with Master’s degrees in Marketing and Electronic Commerce from the Lulea University of Technology and Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

