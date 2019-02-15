GTF Holds DNSS Programs

Lartey Otu (L) with Kim Sungso



The Ghana Taekwondo Federation in its quest to develop the sport, has officially opened the IOC funded Development of National Sports System (DNSS) programs at the Korea Sports Complex in Tema, Community 3.

The Federation will for the next three months organize three development courses/seminars, beginning with the 2nd National Referees Licence Course, Administrators Seminar and 2nd National Coaching Licence Course at the Korea Sports Complex.

The residential programs which have started with the 5-day Referee Licence Course for 40, continue with the Administrators Seminar for 20 participants (2 from each region) from March 11 to 15 and then a 10-day Coaching Course (April 3 -12).

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Out, appreciated the development assistance of IOC, World Taekwondo Peace Corps, and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, stressed on the need for local assistance from the Sports Authority and corporate bodies.

He also outlined the importance of the DNSS program as Taekwondo is becoming a household name with high enthusiasm in athletes.

“We want to bring up to standard, Taekwondo Officiating in order to give more quality to our tournaments and reduce incidents of bad officiating. We will also train 20 Administrators and secretaries in sports management, events planning and others to help in the development of the sport; training and licensing 40 coaches from the ten member regions to help these coaches establish new taekwondo clubs in their localities and train more athletes.”

The Opening Ceremony saw in attendance, Papa Asante representing the Director General (DG) of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, who in his speech outlined the vision of the new DG and the renewal of the NSA mandate of supporting Sporting Federations.

Also in attendance was the Ambassador for the Republic of Korea, Kim Sungsoo, who pledged the continuous support of the Embassy and the Republic of Korea to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, in the promotion and development of the sport in Ghana.

Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Richard Akpokavie, who officially opened the DNSS program, acknowledged the effectiveness of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation.

