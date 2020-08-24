GTUC Now Full Public Varsity

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC) is now a full-fledged public tertiary institution after President Akufo-Addo assented to the GTUC Bill passed by Parliament on June 22.

The Act seeks to establish GTUC as a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the application of information technology to education and other sectors of the economy.

The university until the privatization of the Ghana Telecom (now Vodafone Ghana) used to be the state-owned telecommunication company’s training school, the first of its kind in West Africa.

It played a leading role in enhancing teaching and training at the tertiary level, and was later delinked from Vodafone and established with the new name Ghana Telecom University College to reflect the transformation that had taken place and the introduction of new programmes in business and information technology.

It has since provided long and short-term education and training in information communication technology (ICT) for diverse stakeholders, both in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

The training centre progressed steadily through de-regulation and privatization to become the source of teaching and certification in telecommunication engineering in Ghana and in West Africa.

It was granted an accreditation by the National Accreditation Board on March 30, 2006 and officially inaugurated on August 15, 2006.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri