Usain Bolt ‘Contracts Coronavirus’ After Celebrating Birthday With No Mask

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, has reportedly contracted coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday without face masks or adherence to social distancing protocols.

According to local media in Jamaica, Bolt tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, August 23, 2020, and has since gone into self-isolation.

Guests at his birthday celebration, reports say, included Manchester City and England footballer, Raheem Sterling, cricketer Chris Gayle and Bayern Leverkusen footballer, Leon Bailey.

Nationwide90fm, a local radio station in Jamaica first reported about Bolt’s coronavirus status.

Further checks by DGN Online revealed several other Jamaican media outlets have reported about Bolt being diagnosed with the virus.

Bolt has in a tweet confirmed that he is self-isolating.

“I woke up like everybody else, checked social media, and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19. I am still awaiting confirmation from doctors so as to know the protocols,” according to him in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

“I have no symptoms but I will be keeping away from everyone. I urge you to keep safe,” he says.

Jamaica has recorded some 1,413 covid-19 cases and 16 deaths.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue