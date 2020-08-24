Robbers Raid Mobile Money Vendors, Grab GHC150,000 At Hamile

Some suspected armed robbers have robbed two mobile money vendors at Hamile in the Upper West region, making away with GHC150,000.

Information gathered by DGN Online, indicates that the robbers numbering about five arrived at the scenes and fired sporadically and robbed their victims of an amount of GHC150,000 at 8:30pm on Saturday.

A mobile money vendor was robbed of an amount of GHC90,000 while the other also lost an amount of GHC60,000 to the robbers.

Two persons were however hit by stray bullets and were rushed to the Nandom hospital for treatment as a result of the sporadically shooting.

One of the mobile money victims, one Mohammed told DGN that “the suspected armed robbers entered the shop with their guns and fired two warning shots and asked us to lie on our stomach then they searched the shop and took GHC 90,000 and ran away with it.”

The robbers managed to flee the scene before the police arrived.

The police however retrieved five AK 47 rifle bullet shells at the robbery scene.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made as at the time of filing this report.

Residents of Hamile township have questioned the importance of the military and police presence in the town with the rampant robbery incidents in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat and Abdul Rashid Issah, Hamile