Guinness Ghana Announces Ghc 10m Covid-19 Support For Customers

Guinness Ghana has launched a Ghc 10 million national loyalty programme to rescue the businesses of its 1,500 customers nationwide from the economic meltdown occasioned by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Under the programme dubbed: ‘Rise Up’, Guinness Ghana is expected to provide financial and logistical as well as product supports to its customers to ensure a smooth recovery of their businesses.

The brewery giant is also expected to invest part of the Ghc 10 million in providing coronavirus safety materials such as Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, tissue, soaps, among others, to drinking bars nationwide.

Among the logistical supports to be extended to customers are trucks, DSTV installations, provision of fridges and television, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the Rise Up campaign at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Ghana, says Covid-19 “has impacted heavily on the tourism sector and most of our business partners in terms of wholesalers, retailers, are classified under these institutions.”

Most of them have had to close down shops for over three months, she said.

“We are hoping that with the Rise Up Campaign we are going to use this Ghc 10 million to benefit a whole number of them, have about 1500 direct customers and the Ghc 10 million will be targeted at these customers to ensure that they benefit and are able to support their businesses to thrive,” according to her.

She stressed that Guinness Ghana will support them by way of providing them fridges, trucks, products, Veronica buckets, describing the campaign Guiness Ghana renewed commitment to its customers.

Obinna Anyalebechi, Commercial Director, Guinness Ghana, stated that Guiness Ghana was leveraging on the reopening of the open-air bars to support its customers.

The campaign is hinged on three key pillars, among them being ensuring that the bars are safe areas to do business.

By Melvin Tarlue