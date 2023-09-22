Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Celebrates Female DJs

Gal Dem DJ

In a resounding celebration of music, rhythm, and the artistry of the turntable, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest is currently sweeping across the nation, and this year, it’s putting a special focus on the incredible talents of female DJs.

Following triumphant events in Sunyani, where Gyal Dem DJ dazzled the audience, and Winneba, where DJ Phinaj stole the show, the Pub Fest train visited Tamale last week, where DJ MJ took the centre stage.

Fuelled by Smirnoff, is more than just a party—it’s a platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating the remarkable talents of DJs across Ghana.

Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, with Smirnoff as the lead brand, has taken the helm for the Pub Fest, making it a must-attend occasion on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

At the heart of this dynamic musical landscape are the DJs, the unsung heroes who curate the soundtrack of our lives. Pub Fest is homage to these talents, uniting the nation through the magic of music and dance.

The journey of Pub Fest commenced with a vision by Merqury Republic, organisers of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, to elevate Ghana’s DJ culture, paying reverence to the ingenuity, innovation, and artistry of DJs.

This nationwide roadshow transcends mere competition; it’s a movement that celebrates the dedication, passion, and hard work that DJs invest in their craft, regardless of their gender.

Pub Fest is not just an acknowledgment of DJ talents; it’s a platform that enables DJs to forge a deeper connection with their audience.

The event goes beyond the traditional confines of music festivals, striving to create an immersive experience where every attendee becomes an integral part of the show.

This year’s Pub Fest is also a testament to the incredible female DJ talent in Ghana. Sunyani saw rollicking performances by Gyal Dem DJ, whose skills left the crowd in awe.

Winneba experienced the spectacular performance of DJ Phinaj, proving once again that the turntable knows no gender boundaries.

With Pub Fest, Ghanaian DJs, regardless of their gender, thrive in the spotlight—where music is the message, and the DJs are the messengers.

The Guinness Ghana DJ awards is powered by Smirnoff, and also sponsored by Game Park Games, Virtual Sound Lab, DSTV Akwaaba Magic, PC Entertainment and Hooked On Entertainment.