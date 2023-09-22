MOG, Others For ‘Absolute Worship 2023’

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Absolute Worship 2023’, an initiative put together by E’mPraise Incoporated, will take place on Sunday September 24 at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC).

‘Absolute Worship’ is an annual song ministration and worship concert which brings together Christians and music lovers on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship.

It also serves as a gospel musical platform for ministers of the gospel to reach out to God’s children through live musical performances.

A number of personalities, including ministers of God, celebrities as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life are expected to grace the event. It is on the theme “Spirit and Truth”.

According to the organisers, the event will feature seasoned and talented gospel music stars such MOG, Kofi Peprah, Carl Clottey, Alexandrah, Sandy Asare and a host of others.

Gospel music lovers who will get the opportunity to grace the event will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the artistes billed to perform at the event.

It will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

Over the years, the event has drawn worshippers from far and near for one main purpose: to proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord.

‘Absolute Worship’ was instituted in 2005 to bring people from all walks of life and Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

It has grown to become one of the well-patronised and impactful events on the Ghanaian Christian calendar.

By George Clifford Owusu