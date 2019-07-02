Guinness Ghana Wins Green Corporate Star Award

Mr Daryl Bosu, Deputy National Director, A Rocha Ghana presenting the award to Mr Isaac Tosu who received the award on behalf of the company



The 2019 edition of the prestigious Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, has seen Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc win the Green Corporate Star Award.

The award, sponsored by A Rocha Ghana (ARG) is a special recognition award for corporate entities who through their works have promoted green and environmental sustainability and has environmental sustainability at the heart of their operations.

Entities nominated for this enviable award in many ways, support green interventions for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1,3,6,11,12,13,14 and 15.

The award is also to highlight the need for business leaders and corporate agencies to promote environmental sustainability even as they work at their core business of making profit.

Corporate Relations Director for GGBL, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah and Supply Chain Director, Isaac Tosu received the award on behalf of the company.

Why Guinness?

Guinness Ghana over the years has shown commitment to environmental conservation by making its products and business operations more environmentally sustainable.

The company’s parent organization, Diageo, outlined a commitment to minimize the negative environmental impacts associated with the irresponsible disposal of plastic straws.

In Ghana, Guinness Ghana is one of the leading Beverage Companies rallying corporate efforts to progressively address the menace of plastics in our environment.

In respect of social impact, Guinness Ghana is building thriving communities by enabling people, particularly women, to have skills and resources to build a better future for themselves.

Water Blueprints

Guinness Ghana’s has over 70 Water of Life footprints and counting across Ghana, with over 600,000 beneficiaries.

According to GGBL Managing Director, the company is retooling its operations to be more environmentally friendly.

He said, through its Water BluePrint program, the company has reduced water usage by 29.6 per cent. 300,000 cubic meters of water has been put back in water stressed areas as part of Water Replenishment Strategy.

“ARG And Green Businesses

In recent years, a global paradigm shift to the definition of good business has emerged. A good business is no longer the one that posts impressive profit margins, but one that focuses performance on the triple bottom line criteria of economic, social and environmental equity.”

“At ARG, we make businesses count for nature, people and society.”

“ARG together with its partners Tropenbos Ghana and Friends of the Earth Ghana and IUCN under the Green Livelihoods Alliance, remain committed to providing the support necessary for remodeling business operations to reflect and impact positively the triple bottom line, critical for building resilient and prosperity in our society.”

“We therefore make a clarion call on all businesses and their leaders to contribute to change the narrative and make businesses truly worth their trumpeted impact in society.”

BY DGN Online