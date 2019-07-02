Gov’t Sets Up Plastic Levy

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

The Government of Ghana as part of efforts to manage plastic wastes in the country, has set up a plastic levy.

Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, made this known on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series in Accra.

According to him, a bank account has been created where persons who import plastic products into Ghana would be made to pay a particular amount of money towards the management of plastic wastes.

He cautioned against what he termed as the wholesale ban of plastic bags in Ghana.

He said “in managing plastics, we think that the wholesale ban will not be in the interest of the nation.”

The Minister stressed that it would not be prudent for Ghana to at this time ban plastic materials.

He argued that plastic products were not bad but that their management was a challenge.

According to him, the new policy on plastic waste management would be grounded on five focal points including attitudinal change, governance, and cross-sectorial collaboration.

BY Melvin Tarlue