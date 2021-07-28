GUTA Begs Bagbin

THE GHANA Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has finally apologized to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagni on the pronouncement made by some members of the association over an alleged attempt by parliament to review the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 2013.

The review of the act was to exempt Nigerian retail traders from paying a $1 million capital requirement under the act to facilitate the trade in Ghana.

According to GUTA at a press conference on Wednesday, the review was wrong on the part of parliament to decide without consulting the trading community in Ghana.

GUTA, therefore, apologized to the speaker on the pronouncement, saying, GUTA today renders an unqualified apology to the speaker for stating that he did not seek to protect the interest of Ghanaian traders during his trip to Nigeria.

The Speaker at meeting with association accepted the apology and further discussed ways of protecting the interest of Ghanaian traders in their dealings with other nationals.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke