Global Education Summit: Dr. Adutwum Joins discussion on Climate Change and Education

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, earlier today participated in a Ministerial Roundtable discussion on Climate Change and Education, organized by the Department of Education at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in the UK.

The discussion was hosted by The Rt. Hon. Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson OBE MP.

According to the Dr. Adutwum, questions were centered on using education to prepare children and young people for the challenge of climate change, major threats to education posed by climate crises and how the Ministry of Education is working to mitigate these.

Other dignitaries present were Ministers for Education from DR Congo, Tanzania, Pakistan, Malawi, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

Dr. Adutwum in his submissions stated that climate change may be unfortunate at the moment, adding that they ought to look at the opportunities that may come along with. Whilst its being fought.

The minister further bemoaned the need to tweak the curriculum from basic to tertiary to reflect the phenomenon and also treat it with the same energy as used in treating COVID-19 thus using innovative ways of teaching.

By Annie Wharton Savage