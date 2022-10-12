‘Haaland Is One Of My Best Strikers’

Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland as one of the best strikers he has worked with and said the numbers speak for themselves as the Norwegian international continues his astonishing start to life in England.

Haaland has scored 15 of City’s 33 Premier League goals, including three hat tricks, and bagged another five in the Champions League in 12 appearances in all competitions.

“He is one of the best. I have many very, very good strikers and Erling is one of them,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of City’s Champions League game at FC Copenhagen.

“He understands quickly and he is a nice guy. He is able to do this for the team, but we need to work together and that has happened. I speak a lot about him, but sometimes I should not have to because the numbers, they do this.”

Haaland scored twice last week in City’s comfortable 5-0 win over Copenhagen, who are bottom of Group G with one point, but Guardiola kept his cards close to his chest on plans for resting the striker.

Erling Haaland has already scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.