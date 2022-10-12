Empire Cement Donates To Spillage Victims

A scene during the presentation

Residents of Weija and Gbawe who were recently affected by the spillage caused by the Weija Dam, yesterday received a donation of assorted items from the Empire Cement Company.

The CEO of the company, Nana Obokuma Atta IX, who presented the items, said it was important for the company to extend a helping hand to victims who are within their operational area.

The items included 100 kg pieces of rice, 20 boxes of cooking oil and 20 pieces of cloths.

He said apart from the gesture worth GH¢32,000, a seed fund dubbed ‘environmental fund’ of GH¢10,000 would also be opened for the affected residents to support them every year as a result of the challenges that befalls them during the annual spillages.

He said, “It is a ritual, every year the dam is opened. The idea is that when the money grows, the residents can decide to do anything they want with the money to support the community.”

He used the opportunity to assure government that should they be allowed to operate in the area, they will abide with all the rules governing their operations.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Kumor, who received the items, thanked the management of the company for the support.

He, however, appealed to state institutions to allow the company to operate in its current state, which is consistent with the environmental laws of the country, failure to adhere to which sanctions should be applied as applicable.

He said, “Government should reconsider its decision, grant them a year or two permit to operate for us to see the measures that they have put in place which will help the community, then we take it from there. In other developed countries, when such things are done, opportunities are given for them to operate and if it’s in the adverse then the certificate is withdrawn and sanctions applied.”

He also appealed to individuals and other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture and support the community in these difficult times.

Ebenezer K. Amponsah