Hajia Adamu-Zibo Emerges Best Business Leader Of Year

THE MANAGING Director of Federated Commodities Company Limited (FEDCO), Hajia Maria Adamu-Zibo, has emerged as the Best Business Leader of the year at the Fourth Edition of the Ghana Cocoa Dinner and Awards held in Accra.

Hajia Maria’s award follows years of her hard work as the Managing Director of FEDCO and prioritising the well-being of the farmers as well as stakeholders in the cocoa value chain while contributing to the development of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

FEDCO was also adjudged the Indigenous LBC of the Year as FEDCO Logistics Ltd earned recognition as Haulage Company Of the Year.

The ceremony, themed ‘Decent Income For Sustainable Cocoa Production,’ witnessed some high-profile personalities in the cocoa industry earning awards on the night for their excellence in supporting Ghana’s cocoa sector.

The Ghana Cocoa Dinner awards board bestowed the Lifetime Achievement of the Year to Dr. Veronica Agartha Martinson, Former Executive Director [1979-1990] of the Cocoa Research Institute Ghana) for her strides in Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Yaa Peprah Amekudzi won the Cocoa Life Programme category, Chocolate Brand Niche Chocolate, Kiteko Limited, and Amp Logistics Limited, all received the Hall of Fame honours award for excellence in the cocoa value chain.

Kwame Alex was emerged the Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer 2021, as Adwoa Sintim was honoured as the Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer. Nana Kwadwo Amoako was adjudged the National Best Cocoa Farmer of the Year, Bia West Cocoa Cooperative and Tropenbos won the Ghana Change Agent of the Year award.

Journalist of the Year was awarded to Ibrahim Abubakar of TV3 News.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke