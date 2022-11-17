GCR Returns With MOSAIC 2022

Panellist from previous MOSAIC

The Gold Coast Report (GCR) will bring to its listeners and podcast lovers, the second edition of MOSAIC on November 26, 2022 at the Nubuke Foundation.

Launched in November 2021, MOSAIC is a live podcast, music and networking event. It was birthed from a need to showcase and connect black audio creatives, build relationships, educate attendees, and grow an exciting community while providing unique experiences that serve a wide range of audiences and community members.

From the live discussions with guest speakers on stage to the networking sessions, MOSAIC provides a platform for patrons to engage in exciting activities and content; and the 2022 edition promises that and much more.

“There’s a natural progression to everything we do at GCR and MOSAIC is no exception. Our live podcast sessions are getting super-charged and interactive. The audience gets to be the unofficial host on stage and I do want to say more but I don’t want to ruin the surprise. The artiste spotlight is a new addition we are proud of. It’s going to be an incredible medley and I am excited for everyone who gets to experience it live and in-person,” Cyril Afeku, Co-founder, GCR said on what attendees should expect at this year’s event.

Donald Aryee, Co-founder of GCR added, “This year, our emerging artiste performances promise to be an entertaining spectacle. MOSAIC is also about our community connecting, and this year’s event is set up to provide the perfect experience for that.”

As part of MOSAIC 2022, there will be performances from Reynolds The Gentleman, Baaba J, and Juma Mufasa. EffTheDJ and MC Nel will take turns on the turntable for the DJ takeover during the after-party.

MOSAIC 2022 is powered by Jameson Ghana, Afripods, The Fika Teahouse, JamJar, IamAdinkra, AyaTickets and Dobiison.