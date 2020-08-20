Hajia Police Drops Gobe Sala Featuring Kuami Eugene

Hajia Police

A classic genre of music which appears to be breaking the odds and competing with other genres in Ghana is the Afro-Islamic music originated by Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, known in the Showbiz circles as Hajia Police.

According to Hajia Police, she is using this motivational style of music to impact positively on the peaceful teachings of Islam, spiritual healing and above all, entertain.

The roots of this style of music, according to her, come from mainly the inspirational teachings from the Islamic Holy Book, the Qur’an, as well as the Bible since both holy books are all about peace and give hopes.

She revealed that the religious songs were meant to encourage participation and build communities while acknowledging the power and wonderful works of Almighty Allah.

“Take for example the 10 Commandments; the same is in the Holy Qur’an so I use both the Bible and the Qur’an to preach positivity and possibilities through my music,” she said.

Some songs by Hajia Police include Laila, Corona and Eilaika Aktub and Gobe Sala, her recent collaboration with Ghana’s rock star, Kuami Eugene.

Hajia Police is seeking to do more with her Afro-Islamic style of music and also to move to higher heights.