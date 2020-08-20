Former EOCO Boss Donates To Achiase SHS

K.K. Amoah

A former Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), K.K. Amoah, has donated a water tank to his alma mater, Achiase Senior High School, in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Amoah, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, during the presentation recalled how two months ago he paid an unannounced visit to the school and saw students carrying buckets of water. After following them to the source of the water, he discovered the laborious efforts the students put in to get this source of life.

“I am an old student and a native of Achiase. The government set up this school about 37 years ago. I am of the opinion that the government alone cannot satisfy the needs of all schools in the country. The old students must support the school and I want to believe they have been supporting the school. I urge them, as well as the citizens of Achiase, to continue to do so,” he said.

The importance of water, he said, could not be overemphasized and failure to drink enough of which, he went on, could lead to several diseases affecting the heart, lungs, kidney and even cause constipation.

In December 2018 Mr. Amoah donated, courtesy of VALCO Trust Fund, two gas cylinders, a hose regulator, two refrigerators, six sewing machines, two pressing irons and two blenders to the home science department.

He encouraged the students to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 hygiene protocols.

Present during the presentation were the Acting Nifahene of Akyem Abuakwa, Daasebre Gyenin Kenten II and Kofi Ahenkora Marfo, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Akyem Achiase.