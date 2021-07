Ghanaian singer, Hajia4real, has released a new single featuring dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The single titled: “Baby” is a follow-up to her “God’s Child” song which was released a few weeks ago.

The “Baby” track comes as Hajia4real denies having an amorous relationship with Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below

By Melvin Tarlue