Hajia4Reall Makes First Public Appearance After Release From Jail

Hajia4Reall

Socialite and musician, Hajia4Reall, has made her first public appearance since her release from United States of America (USA) custody, stepping out in Accra on Thursday night alongside close friends.

The outing marks a significant moment in her return to public life after serving a year-long jail term in the USA.

Though the exact location of the gathering remains undisclosed, footage shared by blogger GH Hyper captured the moment as Hajia4Reall arrived in high spirits, smiling warmly for cameras and well-wishers.

The fashion-forward influencer did not disappoint in her signature bold style. She wore a sheer, body-hugging dress that shimmered under the lights, revealing a matching fitted piece underneath. The outfit featured long black sleeves and a subtle gradient from dark to light, creating a striking silhouette. She accessorised with a sleek shoulder bag and layered necklaces, and completed the look with a chic, straight blonde bob and glowing makeup.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions to her appearance, many expressing surprise and admiration for her confidence.

While Hajia4Reall is yet to make an official statement regarding her sentence or plans, but her re-emergence in Accra’s social scene signals that she may prepare for a public comeback.

Mona Faiz Montrage, also called, Hajia4Reall, was arrested in November 2022 in the United Kingdom at Heathrow Airport en route from Ghana to the USA. Her arrest was based on a warrant from USA authorities in connection with a $2 million romance fraud scheme targeting older, vulnerable individuals.

She was later extradited to the United States in May 2023 and appeared in a Manhattan federal court to face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and receipt of stolen money.

According to the prosecutors, Hajia4Reall was allegedly part of a West Africa-based criminal enterprise that used fake online identities to defraud individuals through false romantic relationships. Investigators claimed she received over $2 million in fraud proceeds, which were funneled through bank accounts in her name.

She was later reportedly bailed under strict conditions, including house arrest in New Jersey and the use of a GPS ankle monitor as the trial proceeded and was subsequently sentenced to 12 months in prison after entering a plea bargain. She was released in May 2025.