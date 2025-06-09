Henley & Partners’ Grace Arthur Wins Excellence Award

Grace Arthur receiving her award from President John Mahama

Country Representative and Consultant for Henley & Partners, Grace Arthur, has been honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award in Wealth Management (Multinational) at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra.

The award recognised her outstanding contributions to Ghana’s wealth management sector, particularly her pioneering efforts in introducing investment migration solutions to the local high-net-worth market.

Mrs. Arthur, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience spanning banking, insurance, and wealth advisory, currently leads the Ghana office of Henley & Partners—the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

Her shift into the investment migration space marks a significant strategic evolution, as she now guides clients through complex global residency and citizenship planning processes.

She works with a network of international partners, including legal and financial institutions, to deliver globally compliant solutions aligned with clients’ long-term financial, legacy, and mobility goals.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs. Arthur stated, “Two years ago, I embraced a bold new chapter as a Consultant with Henley & Partners—introducing investment migration, a concept that remains largely esoteric in the Ghanaian market. There were doubts, even from close allies. I said yes. Today, I am humbled that this leap of faith is being recognised.”

Mrs. Arthur also reflected on her broader career journey, noting her involvement in the early days of Ghana’s wealth management sphere. “From introducing sophisticated investment solutions at the bank to redefining value in the insurance sector, this journey has shaped a 360 view of wealth, purpose, and possibility,” she noted.

The 9th edition of the Ghana CEO Summit brought together over 500 CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss economic transformation and business leadership under the theme, ‘Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable, Futuristic Economy’.

Industry observers say Mrs. Arthur’s recognition underscores the growing relevance of cross-border wealth strategies in Ghana’s maturing financial ecosystem, and the role of trusted advisors in guiding clients through increasingly complex global opportunities.

A Business Desk Report