Minority Slams Govt Over ‘Dumsor’ Levy

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned the government’s introduction of a new GH¢1 Energy Sector Recovery Levy, popularly known as ‘Dumsor Levy’, describing it as a “predatory, insensitive, and dishonest” tax that will impose severe hardship on Ghanaians already battling economic pressure.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said the tax, which adds GH¢1 per litre on fuel, amounts to a betrayal of earlier commitments made by the Finance Minister, Dr. Ato Forson.

He cited the Minister’s assurance in January 2025 that “tariffs will not be used to raise revenue” and that the public would not be made to bear the cost of ECG’s inefficiencies.

“This levy represents a complete and unacceptable reversal of that promise,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh declared, and asked rhetorically, “What steps has the government taken to address ECG’s inefficiencies? Absolutely none. And now, they want Ghanaians to pay for their failures.”

According to the Minority, the implications of the levy are dire. They estimate that the new tax will extract approximately GH¢475 million from consumers each month – amounting to GH¢5.7 billion annually.

They warned that the cost will be passed on to households and businesses, triggering inflation and weakening the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

“This is not just another fuel price adjustment. Fuel is central to every sector of the economy. This tax will worsen the cost of living and destroy livelihoods,” the Minority Chief Whip, who is also the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, stressed.

The Minority also took issue with the justification given by the government – that a recent drop in global fuel prices made the levy feasible. They described the explanation as “simplistic and misleading,” pointing out that global oil prices are volatile and beyond Ghana’s control. They questioned what would happen to the levy if prices were to rise again.

In addition to the economic concerns, the Caucus condemned the manner in which the levy was passed in Parliament – under a certificate of urgency, with limited time for debate.

“This was a midnight robbery. The bill was passed while Ghanaians were sleeping. This is not democratic governance – it is legislative ambush,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said.

They also accused the government of hypocrisy, citing the continued provision of free fuel to government appointees.

“If they really believe in burden-sharing, why haven’t they cancelled fuel privileges for ministers and officials?” he asked, and added, “Ghanaians are being made to suffer while government appointees ride for free.”

The Minority further linked the levy to a pattern of broken promises, including the Transport Minister’s appeal for drivers to reduce fares by 15% just weeks before the tax was introduced.

They argued that this move, along with recent increases in electricity and water tariffs, reflects a government disconnected from the plight of the average Ghanaian.

The Minority called for the immediate withdrawal or reduction of the levy, announcing plans to hit the streets with other concerned citizens in protest.

“This is not just about one cedi – it’s about justice, accountability, and the soul of our country,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House