Karpowership Plants 3,000 Trees

Joseph Nelson planting some of the seedlings at Sekondi Naval Base

Karpowership Ghana, a power generating company says it is committed to environmental sustainability and the protection of Ghana’s natural resources.

To this end, the company, in partnership with the Sekondi Naval Base and Forestry Commission, has planted 3,000 tree seedlings.

The initiative, which was to commemorate this year’s World Environmental Day, was on the theme, “Restoring Degraded Landscapes.”

Out of the 3,000 seedlings, 100 of them were planted at the Sekondi Naval Base, which houses the Karpowership.

The remaining seedlings were planted in degraded forest reserves and galamsey sites in the region, to help restore those areas.

The company has since 2021 planted 11,000 tree seedlings in Greater Accra and the Western regions in support of the country’s reforestation efforts.

Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, Communication Manager at Karpowership, said the initiative showed Karpowership’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

She said the move was not only about planting trees, but cultivating a culture of protecting the environment.

“Hence the company decided to support government’s ‘Tree for Life’ Initiative with 3,000 trees to degraded forest reserves,” she added.

Mr. Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, said the government was committed to the Tree for Life Initiative.

“We will do everything in our capacity to restore and reclaim all degraded forest lands across the country,” he stated.

Commodore Samuel Ayelazono, Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, praised Karpowership Ghana for showing commitment to sustaining the Tree or Life Initiative.

He said the command was committed to ensure a green and safe environment, and pledged that his outfit would nurture the seedlings to grow into beautiful trees to protect the environment.

Mr. Elikam Kotoko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, stated that though most forest reserves have been degraded by the activities of illegal miners, there was still hope since the degraded lands could be reclaimed.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to help sustain the Tree for Life Initiative, and advocated the formation of forest clubs and forest festivals, which would attract tourists to the country.

“The Forestry Commission remain committed in advancing afforestation, reforestation and restoration initiatives across the country,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi