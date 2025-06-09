Pump Action Guns Found In Car

The pump action guns and the ammunitions

THE ASHANTI South Regional Police Command has taken custody of two pump action guns, 23 rounds of AA ammunition and three (3) rounds of BB cartridges.

The aforementioned weapons were abandoned on a vehicle and one Kwaku, popularly known as ‘Zador’, according police preliminary checks, may know something about the weapons.

DCOP Joseph Nyaaba, the Ashanti South Police Regional Commander, addressing the media, said the Fomena District Police Command took custody of the weapons.

According to him, the owner of the vehicle gave the car to Kwaku aka ‘Zador’, who is a spare driver, on May 9, 2025 with instruction to return it on May 11, 2025.

“However, the deadline expired and the driver failed to return the vehicle, so the owner went looking for him and found him at Kwabenakwa, a suburb of Obuasi, and took his car away from the suspect.

“Later, search conducted in the vehicle led to the findings of the above mentioned exhibits,” the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander narrated to journalists on Tuesday.

DCOP Nyaaba announced that Kwaku, who is the main suspect in the case, is being hunted by the police to assist in investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi