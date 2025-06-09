Woman Arrested For Acid Attack On Boyfriend

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Mavis Nkrumah, 30, for allegedly pouring a liquid substance suspected to be acid on her boyfriend, Gideon Frimpong, at Ablekuma Fan Milk, a suburb of Accra.

Preliminary investigations suggest that on the night of the attack, May 28, the suspect, Mavis, appeared unannounced at the victim’s residence at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The victim, Gideon Frimpong, a 29-year-old taxi driver, engaged her in a brief conversation during which Mavis asked him to drive her home. Gideon agreed and offered to take her home.

Upon reaching a section of the road, Gideon requested Mavis to alight since the road ahead was bumpy and rough, and his vehicle could not drive there. During the stop at Ofankor 7 Days Stretch, Mavis questioned him about their relationship. After the third confirmation of their breakup, she poured the substance suspected to be acid on him.

The victim was identified by a group of people and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Supt. Juliana Obeng, indicated that the victim has been discharged. Meanwhile, Supt. Obeng stated that the suspect attempted to flee the country but was arrested on June 3, 2025, and is currently in police custody for further investigation.

“The command cautions the public to seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving issues; acts of violence are criminal and will be dealt with by the law,” the statement added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke