2 Jailed 46 Years For Robbery

Convicts Abdulai Ibrahim alias Baba and Abdulai Kipo

Abdulai Ibrahim alias Baba, 34, a driver’s mate and Abdulai Kipo, 36, a butcher, have been sentenced by the Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avoogo, for their involvement in conspiracy to commit crimes, to wit robbery and robbery.

The two were found guilty and sentenced to 28 and 18 years imprisonment in hard labour, respectively.

The accused persons were implicated in a series of robberies across the Napogbakole, Danko, SNNIT, and Konta areas of the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

According to the Upper West Regional Police Command, their arrest and conviction were made possible through intelligence-led investigations and gathering of evidence by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.

The police indicated that the court’s verdict underscores the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice and safety in the region.

The Upper West Regional Police Command reaffirmed its determination to make the region safe for peaceful coexistence, stressing that it will continue to work tirelessly to combat crime and protect residents.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa