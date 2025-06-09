‘Let’s Break The Stigma Surrounding Technical Vocational Skills Training’

Blewett interacting with a technical student during the inspection

CHIEF Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has lamented the increasing stigma attached to students offering technical and vocational skills training at various institutions across the country.

According to MrBlewett, the country’s future depends more on practical skills than academic degrees, hence there is an urgent need to strengthen the vocational and technical schools in the country to help channel out technocrats who are needed to develop the nation.

“Technical vocation — I will say this categorically — is where the future lies. The world doesn’t need more people like me as CEOs. It needs people who can do things with their hands,” he said during a visit to the Opportunities Industrialisation Centre in Accra.

The visit formed part of the telecom giant’s annual volunteerism campaign, 21 Days of Y’elloCare, which this year focuses on “Connecting at the Root: Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools.”

Following a thorough inspection of the school, staff of MTN Ghana interacted with students and instructors, demonstrating practical skills in fashion design, electronics, and welding.

Mr. Blewett praised the institute for its dedication to empowering young Ghanaians with marketable skills, stressing that such institutions are “super important for Ghana as a country, as an economy, and in developing a strong foundation.”

Mr. Blewett assured that the 21 Days of Yellow Care initiative, which was recently launched, will engage with management of the OIC on how to support technical, vocational skills through digital training techniques.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing the technical skills being taught, and by leveraging digital tools, we can expose these schools to a global audience. The students produce and sell products, and by acquiring digital skills, they’ll be able to promote themselves and their work online,” he said.

MTN staff and executives have embarked on community outreach projects across all 16 regions, bridging digital and skills gaps to empower local communities.

The principal of the Centre , Mawuli Sogbey, revealed that MTN Ghana is supporting a project that is already making a practical impact, which is the production of 283 school uniforms for children in deprived basic schools, in collaboration with the school’s fashion department.

“With their 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme, MTN has given us this important project. It’s not just about sewing uniforms — it’s about using this opportunity to expose our departments and open the door to further collaboration,” he added.

“That erroneous impression that TVET is only for the less academic is outdated. Where the world is heading, it’s about skills,” he stressed.

He indicated that technical education provides both technical and academic knowledge, giving young people double advantages.

“Even if they don’t progress academically, they can still start their businesses or gain employment,” he added.

By Prince FiifiYorke