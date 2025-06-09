Deny Entry To Beggars • CGI Orders Officers

Samuel Basintale Amadu

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, has charged officers at the Sogakope Inland Checkpoint to ensure professionalism and harmonious collaboration.

CGI Amadu gave the instruction during a working visit to the Immigration Sector Command, where he particularly cautioned officers to monitor the increasing influx of migrants from the Sahel region who are trafficked into Ghana under the guise of begging, instructing them to deny entry to such individuals immediately.

To support their efforts, Mr. Amadu pledged to allocate essential logistics to the Command, including motorcycles, to enhance patrol operations within the Sector.

Addressing a joint durbar of officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), CGI Amadu urged heightened vigilance at the inland checkpoint, describing it as a crucial barrier to intercept miscreants who enter the country through unapproved routes. He emphasised the vital role officers play in national service, urging them to uphold the highest standards of integrity and dedication.

This followed his attendance at the passing-out ceremony of NARCOC Basic Trainees at the Naval Recruit Training School, Nutekpor, where he emphasised the need for unity and professional conduct to safeguard national interests.

The visit underscores CGI Amadu’s commitment to operational excellence within the Service and his proactive approach to leadership, aimed at boosting morale and performance of officers.

In a related development, the GIS has taken note of a fraudulent WhatsApp account +233242604119, which is impersonating the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu.

A release from the GIS states that “the account presently bears the picture of the CGI with the President and Vice President. This account does not belong to the Comptroller-General of Immigration, and the public is advised not to engage it.

“The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu disassociates himself from this account. Any member of the public who engages the account does so at their own risk.”