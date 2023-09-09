Hajia4Reall Roams Streets Of New York?

In a surprising turn of events, US court seemed to have decided to grant some relief to Mona Faiz Montage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, by easing her bail restrictions.

Previously confined to her New Jersey condominium, the socialite and musician had been restricted from leaving her apartment despite wearing a GPS ankle tracker.

This house arrest-like situation has now seen a significant change, as Hajia4Reall was spotted in the bustling Times Square of New York City.

The socialite confidently posed and strutted for cameras, donning a stylish two-piece green outfit matched with white sneakers and a woven handbag.

The video, initially shared by Hajia4Reall on Snapchat, has quickly circulated online, sparking a mixed reactions. Some are delighted to witness her making progress in her legal case, while others have raised questions about how she managed to conceal her ankle tracker within her wide-leg green pants.

This development comes after Hajia4Reall made pleas in court for some relaxation of her bail conditions.

She expressed her desire to take her daughter on various outings before the child begins elementary school.

She sought permission to go shopping, visit amusement parks, and move around her New Jersey neighborhood and certain areas of New York.

Hajia4Reall reassured the court that her movements could be effectively monitored through the tracking device on her ankle.

She even cited her experience in the UK, where she had a designated time frame for movement from 6am to 6pm, and requested similar privileges in the US.

KofiTV reported her statement in court, stating, “She said she’d be happy if she is permitted to move around New York, particularly the South East areas, and even move around New Jersey where she is currently based.

She said in the UK, she was given some time from 6am to 6pm to move around.

But currently, in the US, she has been confined. So in this case, she wants to be allocated the same time.”

Mona Faiz Montage, also known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall, was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States on charges related to a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans. The 30-year-old musician and businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15, 2023 and was granted bail set at $500,000 under the condition of house confinement.

She faces seven charges, including felony, fraud, theft, money laundering, and conspiracy to wire fraud, among others.

Her case continues to draw public attention as it unfolds.