Hajj 2023: Date For Payment Extended

Abdallah Banda

The Ghana Hajj Board has extended the date for payment of the travel package expenses for selected pilgrims of Hajj 2023 till May 22, 2023.

In a statement dated May 3, 2023, signed by AR Gomda Director of Communications on behalf of the Board stated that “The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to announce that following requests for the extension of the deadline for the payment for the Hajj package by many prospective pilgrims has decided to extend same to 22nd May 2023.”

Muslims in Ghana who wish to embark on this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage are to pay GHS75,000 ($6,500) by clise of April 30, 2023.

This was announced by the Ghana Hajj Board.

The Board in earlier statement informed prospective pilgrims that the cedi equivalent of GHS75,000 remains in force until March 31 2023, and may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending.

Prospective pilgrims have, therefore, been encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 accredited agents nationwide in order to secure their slots.

However, a statement from the Board announced extension of the date for payment.

By Vincent Kubi