Hajj 2026 Arrangements On Hold

Arrangements for this year’s annual Hajj are on hold following the uncertainties surrounding the conflicts which have enveloped the Middle East.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has in a statement on the subject asked prospective pilgrims to hold on with travel plans temporarily until the conflict situation in the Middle East stabilises.

With Iran targeting countries in the region hosting American interests, drone attacks have been recorded with devastating outcomes in countries like Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and even Saudi Arabia.