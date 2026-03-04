We’re Saddened By Death Of Iranian Leader, Others – Chief Imam

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed sorrow over the assassination of the Iranian Spiritual Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Personal Assistant Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakar Azindoo yesterday, he said, “the Muslim Community in Ghana has been thrown into a state of sorrow following the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khameini.”

He has also expressed condolences for himself and on behalf of the entire Muslim community in Ghana to the people of Iran, describing the late Spiritual Leader as “an icon in the global Islamic Fraternity and a pious man who combined service to his people and worship of Allah to showcase the symbiosis between Religion and Governance as compatible tools of social order and national development.”

The Supreme Leader, the National Chief Imam continued, “was also a symbol of resistance and hope for the oppressed.”

The Chief Imam denounced the US-cum-Israeli aggression that culminated in the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader in the Holy Month of Ramadan, and also expressed sorrow “by the loss of all lives in the conflict: Jewish or American, Arab or Persian,” and appealed to all warring factions to “respect the sovereignty of nations, the dignity of humanity, and the sanctity of Ramadan.”

He also called for an end to all hostilities, adding that the escalating rhetoric must give way to peace-building pragmatics.

Conflict, he noted, “is largely geo-political, but interfaith harmony has a role in search for solution.”

In his wisdom, contemporary society needs a new global order that articulates “the centrality of RIGHT over MIGHT”. This, he contends, will consolidate peace and security for the entirety of humanity.

“May Allah’s perpetual mercy be on the soul of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and on those of all the people who departed on the path of righteousness,” the Chief Imam prayed.