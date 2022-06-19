Hajj Pilgrims to Pay GH¢470 For PCR Test, Travel Insurance

IC Quaye

The Ghana Hajj Board (GHB) has announced that pilgrims of this year’s Hajj will be required to pay a compulsory PCR test fee of GH¢220.

The amount is expected to be paid at the point of the collection of the results.

Also the travel insurance, another requirement imposed by the Saudi authorities will attract ghc250.

This, according to an announcement by the Director of Communications at the GHB, Alhaji A. R Gomda is payable to the agents at the point of the collection of pilgrims’ visa processed passports.

Earlier this month, the Ghana Hajj Board released the cost of the 2022 Hajj package for prospective pilgrims pegging it at GH¢39,000 for new pilgrims.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Shiekh I. C. Quaye, said pilgrims who maintained their 2020 Hajj deposit of GH¢19,500 will only pay a top-up of GH¢7000 making a total of GH¢26,500.

The fee, according to Shiekh I. C. Quaye, is lower than others in the sub-region, adding that the board, with the support of the government, has put in place measures to make the financial expenditure more accommodating for pilgrims.

He indicated that the 2022 Hajj package includes housing, transport, medical fees, flight and other services in Mecca, Jeddah and Medina.

The first flight from Tamale to Medina will take off on 17th June, 2022, while the first flight from Accra takes off on the 21st June, 2022.

Shiekh Quaye said the Hajj quotas of all participating countries have been reduced with only 3,069 pilgrims expected to take the journey this year from Ghana.

On health, he said the Saudi authorities have put in place strict control measures during the Hajj period from 7th to 12th July, 2022.

“Hajj will be available this year for those under 65 years of age, provided that they obtain the basic doses of vaccines approved in the Kingdom.

Pilgrims must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” he added.

The chairman of the Hajj Board said pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac.

He said quarantine will not be necessary for foreign pilgrims fully vaccinated with vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri