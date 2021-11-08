Halifax Wins Entertainment Talk Show Host

Halifax Ansah-Addo

Best Entertainment Show host, Halifax Ansah-Addo, who has specialized his pen works in politics, arts, and social issues have added to his several awards.

The Despite Media Journalist has emerged as the Best Entertainment Talk Show Host of the year at the 2021 edition of the Radio and Television Personality awards.

The astute journalist and entertainment show host stood tall among top-notch and deserving personalities such as Agyemang Prempeh of Power FM, Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM, Andy Dosty of Hitz FM among others to win the category.

Halifax Ansah-Addo has maintained consistency as the host of Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ for the past two and half years since it started.

Best Entertainment Show goes live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at exactly 10:00 are.

Before being on radio, he has been a journalist for several years leaving indelible footprints.

Mr. Ansah-Addo has had stints with Harruna Attah’s now-defunct Accra Daily Mail, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako’s New Crusading Guide, and the Daily Guide newspapers.

As though that was not enough, the affable Ansah-Addo rose through the ranks of the journalism profession to become the Editor of News One Newspaper Published by Western Publication Group.

The New Publisher Editor-In-Chief is not new to events and Talent Management.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Entertainment – an Events and Talent Management Firm and also works as a Private Media Consultant to several brands and companies.

Mr. Ansah-Addo before being a radio show host was known as an objective critic of the showbiz industry in the country, setting himself apart as a panelist on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show on Thursdays and Saturdays.

About RTP AWARDS 2021

The 2021 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards came off on the 6th of November 2021 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in the country’s capital, Accra.

The awards night registered the presence of media personalities from across all regions of the country.

The event recorded some aesthetic performances from talented creative persons including legendary hiplife music maker Tinny among others who on the night entertained guests with memorable performances.