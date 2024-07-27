Hand Over Ghana Peaceful – Asiedu Nketia To Nana

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure he hands over the country back to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) peacefully on January 7, 2025.

“You all remember that 8 years ago this country was handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo peacefully by John Dramani Mahama so those who know President Akufo-Addo please tell him to hand over power to the NDC peacefully,” he said.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the president to ensure that the 2024 general election is transparent and peaceful.

“You are the current leader of Ghana so even though your desire is that your party wins the election, you have a bigger responsibility of making sure that there’s a transparent and peaceful election in Ghana and a smooth transition to the incoming president without a drop of blood coming out.”

Addressing NDC party supporters at the campaign launch of the party in Tamale, he challenged President Akufo-Addo to publicly commit and declare his readiness to hand over power and ensure peaceful and transparent elections come December 7.

“We have heard your message on the NPP platform… we are yet to hear a clear message from you Mr. President committing yourself to peaceful, fair, and transparent elections in Ghana and committing yourself to respect the wishes of Ghanaians and hand over power peacefully to whoever is chosen by the good people of Ghana.”

The National Chairman of the NDC urged the president to assure Ghanaians of peaceful elections,

“Come out and speak as the father of the nation, you must set the tone for this election and if the election will be peaceful it must begin from the mouth of President Akufo-Addo.”

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale