Free SHS Will Collapse Under Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a fervent display of political rhetoric and strategic positioning, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, took center stage in Jirapa during his campaign tour of the Upper West Region, unequivocally asserting that the monumental success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program in the North and the broader Ghanaian landscape would have been unattainable under the previous administration led by former President John Mahama.

With a fervor that resonated with the gathered crowd, Dr. Bawumia extolled the transformative impact of the Free SHS initiative since its inception in 2017, particularly underscoring the positive implications it has ushered into households across the Northern regions.

Directing scathing criticism towards former President Mahama for his purported resistance to the policy, Dr. Bawumia underscored the divergence in perspectives by highlighting Mahama’s past disapproval of the Free SHS innovation. Quoting Mahama’s earlier remark that deemed free education as non-essential, Dr. Bawumia contrasted this stance with the bountiful benefits reaped by the populace under the auspices of the current administration.

The Vice President spotlighted the surge in senior high school enrollment rates as a tangible indicator of the efficacy of the Free SHS scheme, noting a substantial uptick from 800,000 to 1.4 million students within seven years. The pronounced increase in enrollment, particularly in the country’s northern regions, reflected not just a policy directive but an emblem of socio-economic empowerment for the marginalized communities.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia seized the moment to castigate Mahama regarding the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) project, alleging financial mismanagement and lack of tangible outcomes despite significant investments.

Emphasizing the absence of demonstrable progress under SADA, Dr. Bawumia leveled accusations against Mahama’s stewardship and demanded accountability for the allocated resources.

Drawing contrasting lines between his tenure and Mahama’s legacy, Dr. Bawumia asserted his instrumental role in spearheading impactful policies and development initiatives that resonated both in the North and throughout Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi