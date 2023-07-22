A former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, under the National Democratic Congress administration, Hanny Sherry Ayittey is dead.

She died on Saturday, July 22.

This was announced by the head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nanta of Osu Alata.

Dr Sherry Ayittey was a founder member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), rising to become a National Vice Chairperson in 2018.

Before then, she was appointed the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology by then President John Evans Atta Mills in his government.

She was one of the 19 cabinet ministers in the late President’s administration and was appointed Minister of Health by the next NDC administration led by John Dramani Mahama in 2013.

She was later reassigned to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in 2014 until the NDC left power in 2016.

It was after the party left power that she contested the National Vice Chairperson position and won.

–BY Daniel Bampoe