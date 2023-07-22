Cecilia Dapaah Resigns Over Maids Stolen Cash

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Rumours circulating about the possible resignation of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s has been confirmed.

Ms. Dapaah on Saturday, July 22, 2023 delivered her formal letter of resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thanking him for giving her the opportunity to serve in his government.

In her letter, the outgoing minister expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the government and her admiration for the president’s vision for the country. She stated, “It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition.”

Her reason for resignation is in connection with a theft case in court involving her househelps where she lost several millions to them.

The matter is in court.

“Since yesterday Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home.

Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position. Iam resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time. I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established

that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours. I thank you my dear, Mr President, for the honour done me in giving me the opportunity to serve our beautiful nation Ghana, ” she explains.

President Akufo-Addo has yet to comment on Ms. Dapaah’s resignation. It remains to be seen who will be appointed as her successor and how the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources will address the ongoing challenges in the sector.

As the news of the resignation spreads, citizens and various stakeholders are expressing their concerns and expectations for the future of sanitation and water management in the country.

Many are hopeful that the government will take this opportunity to reevaluate its policies and prioritize the urgent need for improved sanitation infrastructure and access to clean water.

The resignation of Ms. Dapaah marks a critical moment for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the government as a whole. It highlights the pressing need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to tackle the sanitation and water challenges facing the country.

This was after details have emerged in the ongoing court case involving two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei. The Accra Circuit Court has revealed that an estimated $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis have been stolen from the home of Dapaah and Kuffour in Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, Patience and Sarah, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing. It is alleged that the theft occurred between June and October 2022.

Patience is also accused of involving her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, in the illegal activities.

According to court documents, the stolen items include personal effects belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth $95,000.

Additionally, Patience allegedly stole six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000, belonging to Dapaah’s husband.

Several individuals have also been charged with receiving stolen property. Benjamin, a plumber, has been charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku Botwe, a trader and father of Patience has been charged with receiving GH¢50,000, and Malik Dauda, who is currently unemployed, has been charged with receiving GH¢100,000.

During the court proceedings on July 20, 2023, Sarah Agyei was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, while Patience and her alleged accomplices were remanded into custody.

The complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and Cecilia Abena Dapaah, reported the theft to the police in June last year after discovering the missing cash and personal effects.

The charges were filed after Patience was caught entering the complainants’ room using a duplicate key.

Mr. Kuffour discovered Patience hiding there and alerted the authorities.

Patience and her boyfriend, Benjamin, evaded arrest initially and fled to Tamale, where they allegedly rented an expensive 3-bedroom apartment and store. However, they were later caught by the police, leading to the recovery of US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 during a search of their apartment.

Patience also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia and furnished it with various new items.

During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah as her accomplice. It is alleged that Patience would keep watch at the main gate while Sarah entered the couple’s room to steal. Sarah was subsequently arrested at Budumburam, where it was discovered that she had used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house.

The court has adjourned the case until August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.

By Vincent Kubi