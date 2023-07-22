Imagine your brain has been “expropriated” by the manufacturers of the new version of “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) that has got the whole world worried.

Worried because this new AI can think for itself and offer solutions to problems, without needing to obtain human approval first.

And a computer programmer asks this “machinised” you to write a psychological profile describing a creature on earth that:

1. Commissions the best scientists in the world to make projections of what will happen to Planet Earth, if the humans who dwell on it, continue to pollute the Earth’s atmosphere with carbons and other emissions that will cause temperatures on Earth to rise to levels that will make all living creatures on the Planet extinct within fifty years;

2. Is told by the scientists, in great detail, that their findings are not “negotiable”;

3. But who ignores daily news reports that “summers“ (especially, in the months of June and July) are getting more dangerous for the Earth’s inhabitants (in line with the scientists’ projections) through the outbreak of fires, floods and avalanches;

4. And that, by some quirk of electronics, your brain remembers the good times you had had on Earth before you were “machinised” and therefore invents a secret way of communicating to you, its conclusion in the psychological profile it writes, that:

“Humans are an abomination who is bent on burning down the place of their birth. All other creatures on Earth – the birds, the animals and the insects (for example) – take great care to protect their dwelling places.

But humans, on the other hand, take cigarettes and other fire-conductors into forests where they engage in “fun” activities, including drinking alcohol and “barbecuing” meat.

News Report Attached To Psychological Profile:

Quote: Climate change is triggering a series of cascading ecological changes that humans can neither fully predict nor fully stop. This ecosystem de-stabilisation may be most apparent when it comes to keystone species that have an outsize- role in holding up an ecosystem’s structure.

Climate change is [THE EARTH’S] greatest existential threat. If we don’t limit greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, the consequences of rising global temperatures include massive crop and fishery collapse, the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of species, and entire communities becoming uninhabitable.

Understanding these impacts can help us prepare for what’s here, what’s avoidable, and what’s yet to come, and to better prepare and protect all communities.

Even though everyone is or will be affected by climate change, those living in the world’s poorest countries—which have contributed least to the problem—are the most climate-vulnerable. …Not every place will experience the same effects: Climate change may cause severe drought in one region while making floods more likely in another.

Already, the planet has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since the preindustrial era began 250 years ago. And scientists warn it could reach a worst-case scenario of 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) [IN ABOUT 80 YEARS TIME if we fail to tackle the causes of climate change—namely, the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas).

Hotter temperatures increase the rate at which water evaporates from the air, leading to more severe and pervasive droughts. Already, climate change has pushed the American West into a severe “mega drought”—the driest 22-year stretch recorded in at least 1,200 years.

[THERE HAVE BEEN] shrinking drinking water supplies [and] withering crops, making forests more susceptible to insect infestations.

Drier, hotter climate also creates conditions that fuel more vicious wildfire seasons—with fires that spread faster and burn longer—putting millions of additional lives and homes at risk. The number of large wildfires doubled between 1984 and 2015 in the western United States (for instance).

In California alone, the annual area burned by wildfires increased 500 percent between 1972 and 2018.

Scientists predict that melting sea ice and glaciers, as well as the fact that warmer water expands in volume, could cause sea levels to rise as much as 3.61 feet by the end of the century.

The extent (and pace) of this change would devastate low-lying regions, including island nations and densely populated coastal cities.

Sea level rise also harms the environment, as encroaching seawater can both erode coastal ecosystems and invade freshwater inland aquifers, which we rely on for agriculture and drinking water.

Temperature-sensitive fish and other marine life are already changing migration patterns toward cooler and deeper waters to survive, sending food webs and important commercial fisheries into disarray. The frequency of marine heat waves has increased by more than a third. These spikes have led to mass die-offs of plankton and marine mammals.

To make matters worse, the elevated absorption of carbon dioxide by the ocean leads to its gradual acidification, which alters the fundamental chemical makeup of the water and threatens marine life that has evolved to live in a narrow pH band. Corals, oysters, and mussels will feel these effects first, as acidification disrupts the calcification process required to build their shells.

Ecosystem Stressors

Land-based ecosystems—from old-growth forests to savannahs to tropical rainforests—are faring no better. Climate change is likely to increase outbreaks of pests, invasive species, and pathogen infections in forests.

It’s changing the kinds of vegetation that can thrive in a given region and disrupting the life cycles of wildlife. More repercussions will follow as temperatures rise.

AI’S VERDICT: If humans know all these things and yet continue to feed CLIMATE CHANGE, then they are not worthy of a Planet like Earth, which has unique gifts not seen anywhere else in the trillions of galaxies and planetary systems that exist in the observable UNIVERSE.

By CAMERON DUODU