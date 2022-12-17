Harmless Foundation Donates To Teshie Children’s Home

Ghanaian model, fashion designer and philanthropist, Efya Harmless on Friday, December 2, 2022, donated several items in addition to a cash amount to children at the Teshie Children’s Home in Accra.

This was part of activities by her Harmless Foundation to give back to society and smile at the less privileged in society.

Among the items donated were bags of rice, cartons of soft drinks such as Sprite and Fanta, bags of water, tissue, biscuits and boxes of Indomi among others.

The Harmless Foundation was founded by Efya Harmless in February 2022 to support the less privileged in communities, and impact and help young people through diverse Humanitarian interventions.

It is also aimed at educating the youth on the realities of life by teaching them to love, care and comfort through their actions and inactions to bring peace leading to greater development in every community.

Earlier on July 18, 2022, the foundation embarked on a street Feeding project and feted over 100 children out there on the street. The donation exercise is the foundation’s latest social intervention activity.

Efya Harmless expressed her appreciation to Twellium industrial company limited for their support in making the donation exercise possible and also to her members and crews for their support.