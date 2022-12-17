Ekow Blankson Goes Home Today

Veteran actor Ekow Blankson will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 17.

Before that will be his burial service at the Full Gospel Church International, EMC Branch Tema, behind Obonu FM, at 7:30 AM.

The rest of the funeral rites will continue at Community 11 Presby School Park, also in Tema.

Ekow died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at an unnamed hospital in Tema. The cause of death is yet to be made public.

Before his death, Ekow was a great actor known for his excellent performance in movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘The Saga’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘A Woman’s Desire’, In April, Checkmate and ‘Frozen Emotion’ etc.

His death remains a shock to many Ghanaians and the entertainment industry.